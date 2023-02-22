ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library is again partnering with Mainline Pharmacy to host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The two vaccination clinics will take place in the library board room with the first one on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second will be on Friday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a pharmacist at the library to administer the vaccines. Both Pfizer and Moderna shots will be available.

Participants can receive a shot whether this is their first, second, or booster shot. The clinic is free and is open to ages 3 and up, no registration is required.

For more information, call the Altoona Area Public Library at 814-946-0417 ext 125.