ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– One guardian gave public comment at the Altoona Area School Board’s monthly meeting, regarding personal conduct issues of a faculty member who was escorted from the school.

The school board meeting took place on Monday, Dec. 5.

“And there was an incident two weeks ago that was not talked about and I feel like it should be,” the guardian said. “It was about an assistant principal being escorted out of the school. And I was never escorted out of anywhere in my whole life and I’m 62 years old.”

School Board President Dr. Frank Meloy offered a statement toward the end of the meeting, regarding the assistant vice principal who is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with another faculty member.

In the statement, he assured parents that rumors of inappropriate conduct with any students is unfounded.

“However in light of some of the misconceptions coming to our attention recently, we do wish to confirm that none of the personal matters currently being addressed within this school district involved any allegation of criminal activity,” Meloy said.

The district says that they will not have any further comment on the issue or status of the assistant principal and that it will be handled internally and confidentially as per district guidelines.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“And in accordance with those policies, we are currently not going to discuss or offer any further comment on internal personnel matters.”