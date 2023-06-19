ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Area School District’s 2023-2024 budget was approved Monday, and with it comes a property tax increase.

During the meeting on Monday, June 19 the budget was approved. The superintendent, Charles Prijatelj, tells us this increase will help them cover costs.

With the approval comes a 4.9% tax increase.

The school board also approved the addition of 9 school security personnel to help keep the school safe. They added they’ll be making changes to the IPN staff and how they recruit and retain them for the district.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“There are expenses and things that are beyond our control and I want to thank the board for seeing that the programs and the students are extremely important and to maintain our ability to deliver those programs to kids,” Prijatelj said.