ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Starting July 15 the Altoona Area School District will have a new superintendent.

Brad Hatch was appointed as the new Superintendent of the Altoona Area School District effective July 15, 2023, through July 14, 2027, during Monday, May 15th’s meeting of the school board.

“Extremely excited, I mean the opportunity to serve our community, serve our students and our school district in this capacity is something that I have always dreamt about doing,” Hatch said “It is an honor, it is a privilege to be a servant leader for our community and our district.”

Mr. Hatch earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and secondary education from Juniata College (1995). He earned a Master of Education from St. Francis University (2002) as well as a Principal Certification and Superintendent Letter of Eligibility. He was a 2020 graduate of the Blair County Chamber’s Leadership Blair County program.

A lifelong employee of AASD, he began his educational career as a science and biology teacher at Roosevelt Jr. High School in 1997. He became assistant principal of Roosevelt in 2004 and 2008, upon consolidation of the Roosevelt and Keith Jr. High schools, he served as the 8th-grade principal at the Altoona Area Junior High School.

He was elected Assistant to the Superintendent in the fall of 2016 where he has had oversight and responsibility for secondary education, special education, athletics, homeless and foster care, alternative education, and cyber education.