ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — All students at Altoona Area School District could soon have free breakfast and lunch every school day.

The school board is applying for the Community Eligibility Provision program, they announced at their meeting on Monday. The USDA-funded program would provide those meals to all students at no cost to them and their families.

Director of Business Operations Sue Franks said students who already qualify for free or reduced lunches through SNAP or TANF is above 60%, which qualifies the district to participate in the program.

“Because of the changes in the Medicaid regulations this year as a result of the pandemic, they’ve lowered the threshold,” Franks said. “So now every one of our buildings qualifies, while before we did have a couple buildings that were below the initial 40% qualification ratio.”

Before the change, at least 40% of students per building had to qualify for a free or reduced lunch, but now that threshold has been reduced to 25%, which Franks said makes every school in the district eligible.

“I didn’t want to make it available to students at one elementary building, but not at a second elementary building,” Franks said.

If approved, the program would start in the fall, and all students would be automatically enrolled, so there’s no application or signup.

“Normally, in August every year, we mail out applications to all our families for them to apply for free and reduced lunch status,” Franks said. “Those applications will no longer be going out to families if this program is approved, which I anticipate it will be.”

Franks added this is for K-12 students only, and parents of pre-K students will still have to apply for SNAP or TANF benefits.