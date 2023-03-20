ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dr. Charles Prijatelj, superintendent of the Altoona Area School District, announced his plans to retire from his position.

His last day on the job is set to be July 14, well after the school year ends. He has been with the district since 2016 and says that he loves his job and those that he works with, but ultimately decided that it is time for a change.

“Well this is my 40th year in education,” Prijatelj said. “And I’ve been thinking about it for a while now, but I’ve made a decision in the early part of March and I notified the board that my intention was that I was retiring in mid-July this summer.”

From helping to guide the district through Covid-19 to overseeing multiple building projects on the campus, Prijatelj says that it wouldn’t have been possible without the school board members and the parents of the district.

“The most important thing is the people and how hard everyone pulled together to make some major projects happen,” Prijatelj added. “The Covid and the distanced learning was a piece of it. The building was a piece of it. A lot of curriculum rewrites in getting the district to be PA Core aligned is a big piece of it.”

The school board has not yet begun the process of replacing him but plans to start looking for possible candidates soon. For now, he says that his main focus is finishing up some responsibilities in the coming months.

“The biggest thing is just to finish up some of these pieces and have the district be in the right position regarding how we are using our Covid funds, and making sure we are going to be ready for when the Covid funds are gone,” Prijatelj said.