ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elementary students in the Altoona Area School District are enjoying free summer camps for the last three weeks of July.

Kids in Kindergarten through 5th grade got in to Camps for Kids 2023 on a first-come, first-serve basis and can attend up to three weeks, July 10 through July 14, July 17 through July 21 and July 24 through July 28 Monday through Friday.

They can attend any of the eight elementary schools which offer different activities, like gym games, board games, music lessons and arts and crafts.

5th grade teacher Sarah Barr is in charge of the watercolor camp, and she says the kids are having a great time while learning valuable skills.

“I’ve seen them grow creatively,” Barr said. “They’ve had to learn how to problem solve a little bit when something doesn’t go the way they think it’s going to go. I help them problem solve, and they work through it. I think it’s a great time for the kids to interact with each other socially too.”

Barr said it’s a great chance for students to try something new while spending time with friends. Kids also get a free lunch each day.