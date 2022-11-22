BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona Army Veteran was laid to rest Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

John Francis Gority, the husband of former Blair County Commissioner Donna Gority, passed away on April 12, 2021, at the age of 74. Gority was a 1965 graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle High School and received a degree in Business Administration from Penn State University. He was a disabled Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart.

Following his service, Gority was a Post Commander of VFW Post #3, a member of Catholic War Veterans, American Legion-Gallitzin, Disabled American Veterans, Open Doors for the Handicapped.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He also owned Broadway Sharpening and Gority Cabinetry for over 35 years and served as treasurer for the Blair County Historical Society.

Gority is survived by his wife Donna, his two daughters, four grandchildren and his sister.