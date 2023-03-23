ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona City Council is reminding businesses that grant applications are due soon.
The ARPA grant funds are due Friday, March 24 at 4 p.m. Applicants can request up to $25,000.
The application and detailed guidelines are available to download from the City’s homepage at www.altoonapa.gov under News and Announcements.
Latest Posts
- Families upset North Carolina school tells sons to cut hair before returning to school
- Pence blasts Biden for ‘vacuum of leadership’ on administration’s response to China, Russia
- VA Hospital introduces new vision screening technology
- Italian restaurant looking to open in downtown State College
- Four key takeaways as lawmakers grill TikTok CEO
The council approved the second round of ARPA funds at their February 13 meeting.