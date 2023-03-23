ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona City Council is reminding businesses that grant applications are due soon.

The ARPA grant funds are due Friday, March 24 at 4 p.m. Applicants can request up to $25,000.

The application and detailed guidelines are available to download from the City’s homepage at www.altoonapa.gov under News and Announcements.

The council approved the second round of ARPA funds at their February 13 meeting.