ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are many talented people in the Altoona area. There is one artist who is on the rise and is painting customized murals inside of local businesses throughout the Altoona and State College area that are making him part of the community.

Joe Beam is a Penn State graduate who has been painting and drawing art pieces his whole life. Recently his artwork has been shown off at local businesses in the form of murals on large walls.

“I like to describe my style as a combination of fine art sensibility these old techniques and newer techniques as well, living in kind of a cartoony, animated, warped world because I am such a big fan of the Renaissance painters and all of the classical artists that are so well-loved,” Beam said.

The murals are customized for each local business. Beam says the first mural he did, at the Greenbean Coffee House, is meant to represent their mission statement of spreading coffee and community around the Altoona area.

“I tried to bring all of that into a fun colorful image,” Beam said. “Which resulted in a big, huge coffee line and all these different little pockets of scenes that show how coffee brings people together and how it creates a community within the area itself.”

Another one of Beam’s paintings can be found at Carter’s Table in State College. He says having a mural where he went to college makes his journey feel full circle.

“I tried to represent both Carter’s Table and my Penn State experience within that mural itself,” said Beam. “It has a lot of Penn State landmarks, and it represents State College in a very fun way, kind of in my style that I like to do.”

As he continues his journey, Beam said he’ll be doing more at the Greenbean Coffee House and has a couple other murals potentially lined up.