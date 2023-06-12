ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona City Council has awarded bids to two companies to remove 11 blighted buildings in the city during Monday’s City Council Meeting.

The meeting took place on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at the City of Altoona Training Facility and the Council Chambers. Among the topics of discussion for the meeting was the decision to award contracts to remove blighted buildings from the city.

G&R Excavating and Demolition, Inc. of Tyrone was awarded a contract to demolish 9 properties. In total, the contract is $98,205.40 and it will be paid by the General Fund.

The following properties will be demolished by G&R Excavating and Demolition, Inc.:

2311 3rd Avenue $ 8,150.00

312 4th Avenue $ 6,890.00

1806 5th Avenue $12,240.00

116 6th Avenue $16,619.40

1329 21st Avenue $ 8,450.00

2406 11th Avenue $ 8,950.00

1212 19th Avenue $12,156.00

125 7th Avenue $ 8,150.00

109-115 E. Grant Avenue $16,600.00

Another contract was awarded to Earthmovers Unlimited, Inc. of Kylertown. In total, this contract is $11,135 and will be paid by the General Fund.

The following properties will be demolished by Earthmovers Unlimited, Inc.:

1509 1st Avenue $8,888.00

1317 17th Avenue $2,247.00 (Garage Only)

No timeline for the demolition projects has been announced at this time.