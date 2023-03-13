ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite failures at California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and New York’s Signature Bank, most banks won’t be affected, and there are no signs of widespread bank failure, according to Reliance Bank in Altoona and Penn State Finance professors.

“For the overwhelming majority of banks like Reliance Bank, their capital position are well-suited to be able to serve their customer needs,” Reliance President and CEO Phil Freeman said. “So, for us, there is no change.”

Penn State William Schreyer Chair Professor in Finance Fariborz Ghadar agreed and said a big reason Silicon Valley Bank failed was because of large deposits being taken out quickly.

“If somebody with $400 or $500 million gets spooked and decides to take the money out, and four or five of them take the money out, then it’s going to be difficult for the bank,” Ghadar said.

Ghadar said people with Silicon Valley accounts are taking large amounts of money after interest rates were increased rapidly by the Federal Reserve to adjust for inflation. The spike in rates means banks may suddenly not have enough assets to cover all their clients, which Ghadar said caused SVB members to take their money out.

“If that’s the case, the bank then has to sell the asset that it has, and they have to lower the value of the asset, and they get into trouble,” Ghadar said.

Associate finance professor Matthew Gustafson said most banks don’t get into trouble, though, because of their wide range of assets and portfolios, so they’re protected if one happens to lose value. SVB, however, had lent many of its assets to riskier companies like tech startups.

“If you lend into risky behavior [like SVB], you’re going to be at some risk of failing,” Gustafson said. “What’s going on would not make me any more or less concerned about my deposits than anything that’s going on in Ukraine and China or anything else. I’m not going and taking my money out of a bank account or anything like that.”

Therefore, most banks, like Reliance, aren’t changing anything.

“We’ve operated the way we have for an awful long time and through many ups and downs in the banking industry,” Freeman said. “And we will continue to do that.”

And many consumers aren’t at any risk in the first place — the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) covers deposits into any bank account up to $250,000.

So, Ghadar said if you want to be extra safe, you can split up your money.

“If it’s my money, and I’ve got $500,000 in the bank, I would put it in two banks,” Ghadar said. “But I’m a professor, so what do you expect?”