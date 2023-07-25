ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kids in Altoona are getting the opportunity to learn about basketball and life from a former NBA player.

Johnny Moore is hosting a three-day basketball camp for kids ages six through twelve this week at the Donald E. Witherspoon Memorial Court in Altoona. Before playing as a point guard for the San Antonio spurs Moore’s basketball career started at Altoona area high school.

The camp was held from Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 25. The camp for Tuesday was moved indoors due to rain.

“Its always good to come back and try to put my finger print on these kids, you know they need some direction and we give it to them,” Moore said. “I think we had a good group, you know they played hard, tried to help them learn and establish the foundation for them.”

The camp costs $25 per player and all kids get a camp t-shirt. Registration for tomorrow starts at 8:45 a.m. at the court.

The camp is sponsored by Hoopsfest and it’s for youths grade kindergarten through 8th grade.