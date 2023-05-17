ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second day in a row, the Blair County Chamber of Commerce celebrated a grand opening for an Altoona small business.

Chamber members and Mayor Matt Pacifico hosted a ribbon cutting for Angie’s Beauty Supply in the Ivyside Plaza. The shop offers wigs, hair extensions, hair care products for both men and women and even local handmade waist beads.

Owner Angela Williams said she opened the store back in January to fulfill the diverse need for beauty products within the community.

She recently became a Chamber member and was excited to have a ribbon-cutting event.

“I didn’t even realize how important it was to have a grand opening, and then for the Chamber to be a part of that and to do my grand opening and ribbon-cutting was just, it just made it that more solidifying for me,” Williams said. “Small businesses, we thrive on those people coming in and supporting us.”

The store had special deals for the occasion, including 15% off all human hair purchases, 20% off all purchases over $45, and $2 raffle ticket sales to win a complete human hair lace closure wig kit and a six-bundle complete braiding kit.

It’s not the last grand opening for the Chamber this month. Their third and final is Wednesday, May 24, at The Learning Community of PA in Duncansville.