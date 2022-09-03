BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Penn State group Altoona Benefiting THON hosted a car wash fundraiser Saturday.

The car wash took place at Professional’s Auto Body in Duncansville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents were able to stop by the free carwash and were able to donate as much as they were willing to.

About 20 cars took part and Sydney Bush, a member of the group, hopes the event and their other future fundraisers can help raise as much money as possible for Penn State’s THON.

“THON is actually the biggest part of my life,” Bush said. “I was diagnosed with a brain tumor when I was two years old. So I have been going to THON for 17 years. Four diamond is my biggest passion. THON is my biggest passion. I was really involved with Mini Thon in high school.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Penn State’s next THON is slated for February 17, 2023. Those still interested in donating can so online.