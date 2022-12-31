ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — With the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, an Altoona Bishop released a statement about the loss of the first pope to resign in 600 years.

Bishop Mark Bartchak released a statement Saturday, while also announcing the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will hold a local observance in Pope Emeritus Benedict’s memory.

“I am deeply saddened by passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” Bishop Bartchak said. “Today, I join Catholics around the world in mourning the end of his earthly pilgrimage and celebrating his life of faithful service to the Church.

Bishop Bartchak said he’s been inspired over the years by Pope Benedict and saw him as a brilliant theologian.

In 2011, Bishop Barchak had the chance to meet Pope Benedict in Rome twice. During their second meeting, Bishop Bartchak said he held such a lighthearted conversation with him after Bishop Bartchak had lost his luggage. He even prayed that Bishop Bartchak would find his luggage, which he later did.

Bishop Bartchak invites Catholics in the community to join in praying for his eternal rest and will invite the community to join him in their fire observances of his life with details to come soon.