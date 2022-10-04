BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport (AOO) is now offering direct flights to and from Philadelphia (PHL) with the airport’s first-ever jet service.

Contour Airlines started its jet service Tuesday, Oct. 4 in partnership with American Airlines to connect Blair County to one of the country’s largest hubs.

“Passengers can now book a single ticket, whether it’s on Contour’s website or American’s website, from Altoona to, effectively, the world,” Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said. “[It] really opens up a ton of opportunity and economic development for the area.”

Chaifetz said there will be two flights per day on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and one flight on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The fare is $49 one-way if booked by October 31, and the flight is about 36 minutes each way.

With the new jet service, the airport is also bringing back car rental services through Avis and Budget.

Chaifetz said Contour’s airplanes were built for around 35 to 55 seats, but the planes will instead seat 30 for extra legroom.