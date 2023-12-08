ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The classic card game Bridge has been bringing people together in Altoona for 90 years and the Altoona Duplicate Bridge Club celebrated its anniversary with a tournament.

The competition started shortly after noon Thursday when around 15 people gathered to join in on the fun. They competed in teams of two and many of the competitors share a similar background of playing Bridge for most of their lives.

“Whenever my brothers were in college, that was the game they played. When they came home, they said to me you’re going to learn to play Bridge,” Competitor Jeannie Fagley said. “It’s the enjoyment of playing together and the fellowship with one another and the challenge to your brain.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The club encourages the younger generation to try out Bridge and they offer classes during weekdays.