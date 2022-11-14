ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burglar in Altoona was found in someone’s home and reportedly tried to fend off the police with a sculpture from inside the residence, Altoona police report.

Michael Boccardi, 55 (Blair County Prison)

According to the arresting officer, 55-year-old Michael Boccardi tried breaking into a home on East 4th Avenue near Lloyd Street Nov. 6 by smashing glass from the backdoor with a folding chair.

By the time police arrived, Boccardi was gone. They said they spoke with the man living there who said he knows Boccardi and yelled at him to leave. He claimed to officers that Boccardi ran from his home while screaming about being shot.

While at the home, police said they got a call about another burglary just a block away on the other side of Lloyd Street in Altoona.

When the arresting officer arrived, he noted in the complaint that he saw a broken front window and notice Boccardi standing inside the home. After going inside, the officer said that Boccardi had what looked like a heavy sculpture and refused to drop it.

According to the criminal complaint, other officers arrived at the scene and Boccardi finally dropped the sculpture before resisting arrest. Police said he was making paranoid comments about being afraid of being shot but also telling police to shoot and kill him.

Boccardi was taken to UPMC Altoona for wounds from broken glass and was found to have a brain bleed. He was sent to the ICU for multiple days before his arrest.

He now faces criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and related charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post $35,000 bail.