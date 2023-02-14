ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona businesses can now apply for a grant through a second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds received by the City of Altoona.

The city council approved the second round of ARPA funding during their council meeting Monday night, February 13.

The application — and detailed guidelines — and be downloaded beginning Tuesday, Feb. 14, on the city’s website, AltoonaPA.gov.

The city said that applicants can request up to $25,000.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 24, by 4 p.m.