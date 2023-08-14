ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona residents and businesses are expressing their concerns after a storm flooded several roads and multiple calls had to be made to area fire departments.

Levity Brewing Company is one of the small businesses that were affected by this weekend’s storms. Strong winds and rain caused them to be close for both Sunday and Monday. Workers have been cleaning up the damage in the hopes of reopening on Tuesday.

Nessa Shabbick, marketing manager for Levity, said that their basement took the brunt of the hit and it’s the second time it’s flooded this summer.

“We had some water in there luckily our employees were able to react relatively quickly and were able to get things off of the floor and get things moved to a safer place and shut down,” Shabbick said. “We didn’t lose any products no one got hurt nothing was really damaged but we do have to close for at least today.”

Adam Free, Fire chief for the city of Altoona, said that the flooding happens when the draining system just can’t handle that much water.

“You want to just make sure you are keeping your eye on the weather be aware if we are going to have heavy rains or if there is going to be some flooding in the area or a low-lying area where it typically floods just be aware that the situation could arise where there could be some flooding,” Free said.

Free also said that there is only one way to stay ahead of the flooding.

“You may want to keep some sandbags on hand that way if you know you have some water coming in the door you can put sandbags in front of the door to keep the water from coming in,” Free added.

He added that it’s never safe to drive through flooded roads as cars can still get stuck in standing water. You also need to keep your eyes on the weather and take necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.