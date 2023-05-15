ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center held its annual Wise Program car giveaway on Monday.

This tradition has been going on since 1995. The Wise Program rewards students with special prizes at the end of the year to incentivize their achievements and work ethic.

As students start their journey, they earn tickets for these prizes. Then by the time they’re a senior, they could win a car.

This year’s vehicle was a 2019 Chevrolet Spark. This car was remodeled and repolished by students within the Automotive/Diesel technology and Repair Collision shops all year.

Two seniors are then selected to press their luck in winning a car by being the one to hold the key that starts the vehicle. The person that did win the car was absent however; a classmate was there to accept the award.

Assistant Principal Chris Avvampato said it’s with ceremonies like these that they hope students feel blessed to come here. It goes along with their mission of incentivizing students for good behavior.

“I think it goes along with our mission,” Avvampato said. “It feels really good to be incentivizing students to do the right thing and also be able to provide transportation for them to start their careers in whatever workforce they might be going into.”

The senior who didn’t win a car walked away with a brand-new smart television.