ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Altoona has completed a revitalization project in coordination with the Donald M. Robinson Photography Biennial exhibition.

The Donald M. Robinson Photography Biennial is a juried photography exhibition that explores new ways of seeing photography while celebrating its 200-year history. This year it featured an awards celebration, a photography symposium, a publication of essays and an outdoor exhibition.

In conjunction with the exhibition, SAMA Altoona has received a new facelift with the installation of new, permanent window displays showcasing examples of the artworks that can be found in SAMA’s permanent collection. These new window displays add color and visual flair to SAMA and the rest of downtown Altoona.

As the revitalization of the downtown grows, SAMA is continuing to help this process by providing access to fine arts and community events to add value to the lives of Altoona residents. In addition to beautifying the downtown, these window displays also function as insulation which will reduce SAMA’s ecological footprint and increase our building’s ability to regulate temperature in a greener, more cost-effective manner.

Accompanying the photography exhibition is an outdoor exhibition celebrating photography, with pieces installed throughout downtown Altoona on display now through September 10. This project will comprise a self-guided walking tour of art that visitors can follow throughout the downtown area as they shop, mingle, and explore.

Participating stores include Ikonic Ink Altoona, The Clay Cup, and Levity Brewing Co.

Donald M. Robinson was a photographer who traveled the world in search of compelling images. Numbering over 800 objects, the Robinson collection includes documentary and nature photographs taken on six continents and in more than 60 countries.