BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – John Dennis McCoy and friends will be hosting A Christmas Concert and admission is free with a food donation.

The concert is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Admission is free and McCoy and friends are instead asking guests for canned goods. The goods will then be donated to a local food bank.

The concert will feature John and Jefferson McCoy on the piano, Claude Fabinyi on the organ and Jerri Gross and Jennifer Cowart singing. The group will be performing music from their new album, “Tidings of Joy.”

The church is located at 1401 12th Avenue in Altoona.