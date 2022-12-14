ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to come out this weekend and listen to Christmas music at Altoona’s 5th Annual Christmas Show.

The show takes place at the Champion Life Church at 1314 12th Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening an hour before.

Christmas songs will be sung by local talent and there will also be dancers performing on sets that will feature many festive decorations and scenes. There will also be a traditional Silent Night performed during candlelight and a live nativity scene at the end.

Admission to the show is free, but you can visit the church’s website and “save your seats.” More information regarding the show can also be found on the event’s Facebook page.