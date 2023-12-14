ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A church in Altoona will be holding a free drive-thru live Nativity.

The Faith Baptist Church will hold the event at Highland Park from Thursday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m. each evening. The journey will begin at the church along 40th Street where each car will get an audio connection and refreshments.

Cars will then be directed to Highland Park where you can experience the biblical account of the birth of Christ. Pastor Gary G. Dull and the congregation invite the community to attend.

Anyone wanting more information about the live Nativity is asked to call the church at (814) 944-2894 or visit their website.