ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – An area church has announced that they will be hosting two community Thanksgiving dinners to foster help spread the spirit of gratitude and togetherness in Altoona.

Center City Church on 12th Avenue in Altoona will hold two Thanksgiving dinners open to all members of the community. Both events are free to attend.

On Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., The Center City College Group will seek to embrace international students and families in the region as well as any students unable to return home for the holidays with their International Thanksgiving Dinner. This dinner will be held at the Center City Church Fellowship Hall at 1220 12th Ave. in Altoona.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m., the Center City Church, along with partners and volunteers, will share a Thanksgiving feast and Christian fellowship with members of the community that are in need of either a warm meal or a sense of community. This is the third time the church has held this event and it will take place at the Heritage Discovery Center at 1421 12th Ave. in Altoona.

Food for these events was given by multiple donors, including the Blair County Food Drive. Those looking to support events such as these, or anyone with questions, are encouraged to contact the church by emailing hello@centercityaltoona.com.