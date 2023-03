ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona residents are invited to attend a free spaghetti dinner at the Grace Fellowship Church in Altoona.

The church at 1405 Broadway will be serving dinners on Wednesday, March 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be open to everyone and dinners will be available for dine-in or takeout.