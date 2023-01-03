ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on New Year’s Eve has affected many Catholics all over the world.

In memory of Pope Benedict XVI, the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will hold two masses for the repose of his soul, and the community is invited to join.

Both masses will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, located at 1 Cathedral Square, in Altoona on a weekday.

The first mass will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 at noon with Very Reverend Alan Thomas, VG, Vicar General of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown presiding. The other will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. with Bishop Mark Bartchak presiding.