ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Champion Life Church in Altoona will be opening a new youth center to help provide after-school and weekend activities.

The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center located at 1314 12th Street is scheduled to open in early 2023. A moderate renovation will soon be made to the church’s former gymnasium complex.

Dr. James Baldwin, Lead Pastor of Champion Life Church and President of the Altoona Youth Outreach Center, says the center will help the church connect with children and youth and offer various activities.

“We’re always looking at new ways to connect with youth and expand our mission, and the new Altoona Youth Outreach Center is a perfect opportunity,” Baldwin said. “The Altoona Youth Outreach Center will offer youth and children a place to socialize, make new friends, and explore new interests and passions in a comfortable and safe environment.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The center will be available for school-aged children and will include a gymnasium, kitchen, dining hall and office area.

“The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center will be a very special place, filled with creativity, energy and enthusiasm,” Baldwin said. “But, most important, faith, fun and togetherness.”