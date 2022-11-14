ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona City Council held its monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 14.

During the meeting, they voted to approve the city’s 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program and amended an ordinance to upgrade the Altoona Fire Department’s equipment.

“We entered into the program with the idea that we would update their vehicles on a fairly regular basis,” Altoona City Manager Omar Strohm said. “That way we aren’t keeping them for thirty years and running them into the ground.”

The ordinance is set to be voted on at their next meeting in December and, if approved, would allow for the financing not to exceed four million dollars to upgrade the equipment, including new pump and ladder trucks for the department.

The Capital Improvement Program helps to outline what improvement projects the city will be focusing on in the future as it pertains to infrastructure and other improvements.

“The first two years really use what’s called government services ARPA money, money that was given to the city to be able to use for general government services,” Strohm added. “The first two years of the program are primarily funded by that money. It’s money the city already has actually.”

The Capital Improvement Program passed by a unanimous vote.