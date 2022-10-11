ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona City Council is hoping to fight blighted houses by approving the contract to demolish seven homes in neighborhoods across the city.

The contract was awarded to G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Altoona Mayor matt Pacifico says that it is a small step in helping to improve their communities.

“When you have that one bad house on the block you know it brings down morale for the rest of the neighborhood as well,” Pacifico said. “You know the more that we can do to help with that the better off the city is going to be in the long term.”

The houses and buildings were strategically chosen in August to be demolished. Pacifico says that they are not only an eyesore but could present a danger to the communities.

“The properties themselves we don’t necessarily own them. But we are demoing them because they’re blighted, they’re public safety hazards for the neighborhoods that they’re in.”

It will cost $72,100 to take the homes down. The money will come from the city’s Community Development Block Grant Fund for the Blighted Property Program. But this is just the beginning of the process.

“We want to be more proactive about taking care of the blight in the city. We have a lot of things going on right now to try to get some new houses built.”

No timeline has been set yet for the demolition but they are hoping to get underway in 2023, or sooner if possible.