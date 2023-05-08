ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona City Council approved the submission of the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant application at their meeting Monday evening.

If approved, the money would go toward the Horseshoe Mountain Bike Trail Project. The project would bring new biking trails to Blair County.

Public Works Director Nathan Kissell says that they hope the project could become an economic driver for the county.

“A lot of the other trail systems are in counties that don’t have the infrastructure that we do, the restaurants, the hotels, et cetera,” Kissell said. “It could be a real economic boost if this takes off and gets bigger.”

The project is estimated to require over $294,000 with $250,000 coming from the grant and over $44,0000 from the city.