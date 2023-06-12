ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Funds from Altoona’s American Rescue Plan Act will be going towards an EMPATH unit at UPMC.

The unit will be for those with behavioral health needs and it will be much quieter than the main areas inside the emergency department. It will also provide better resources for those who are dealing with mental health issues.

During the city council meeting on Monday, June 12, the city approved a request for $100,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The total cost for the EMPATH unit is $1,200,000. The hospital previously received funds from the city’s ARPA funds along with over half a million from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).