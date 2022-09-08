BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Altoona City Council recently approved TRANS Associates, consultants to study parking in an area of downtown Altoona.

All are encouraged to take the online survey which is available now through Friday, September 23rd on the City of Altoona’s website under News & Announcements.

The current phase of the study is focusing on reaching out to the public and gathering data and asking for the public’s participation.

“The City would love to hear from the residents, businesses and visitors of downtown Altoona. They have a vested interest in downtown,” Mayor Pacifico said. Their experiences and ideas are necessary and invaluable as our consultant gathers information that will help us to make important parking plans and decisions for the future, especially in consideration of the continued growth in downtown Altoona.”