ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona City Council is searching for a new member to temporarily fill the seat of Former Councilman Joe Carper.

Applications are being accepted through Wednesday, August 23. We’re told this will only be until the first Monday in January 2024. At that time a newly elected member will start a 4 year term.

You can submit an application to the city council by email, at cityclerk@altoonapa.gov.

Altoona City Council will hold a special meeting for the sole purpose of voting on an appointment to fill the unexpired term of former councilman joe carper. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 30, in the common room on the 4th floor of city hall, 1301 12th Street, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public.

You can find the application here.