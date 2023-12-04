ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time since 2017, property taxes are increasing in Altoona.

All seven council members voted “Yes” on a final budget at their Monday, Dec. 4 meeting. This budget includes a tax increase of half a million dollars.

This means for every $100,000 of property value, the tax will be 563 dollars, which is a 50-dollar increase. Council Member Jesse Icke says it’s not something they enjoy doing, but says it’s a necessity to pay for their police officers, firefighters, as well as government departments that provide community development services.

The council had proposed a budget in October without an increase, but with a million-dollar deficit in the city’s $38.2 million budget that would have been made up with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. They decided last month to raise taxes instead and save the million in ARPA money because that money won’t be around next year.

“We have contracts we need to make with all of those departments,” Ickes said. “The most responsible thing to do is to make good on those obligations we’ve already put in place. This action tonight allows us to do that.”

He added that the city costs continue to increase as they want to keep salaries and benefits competitive for their police officers and firefighters.