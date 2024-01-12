ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more winter weather on the way, city workers in Altoona are sharing their concerns with residents about parked cars making it difficult for them to clear roadways on snow routes.

Workers said cars left on the street are creating problems and delays in their ability to make sure the roads are cleared off. According to Altoona City Yard Superintendent Alan Hykes, crews laid around 300 tons of salt and grain since the snowstorm.

Hykes is now asking the community to play their part to allow crews to have full access to roadways.

“It is very important that everybody get off the road as best you can. Really, if you have a driveway use it and we will push back to the curb if we can get to it,” Hykes said.

One of the main concerns is the cars making it difficult to plow and spread the salt, leading to extended hours on the clock.

“If you’re stuck, you probably need to call for help and get it towed or call a friend or someone to help you get you unstuck. But leaving it in the middle of the road really hampers our operations,” Hykes said.

The city has a fleet of 15 trucks to clear the entire city area. Making sure you do your part helps them do theirs.