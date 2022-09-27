ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After having some problems at Prospect Pool in Altoona, city council members are working on a plan to keep it open.

Council members held a meeting Monday to talk about the future of the pool. The hope right now is to open it for the upcoming year and give it the resources it needs to make it successful.

The meeting will reportedly give city leaders a final chance to evaluate the long-time community staple. Altoona City Council Member Ron Beatty said he enjoyed the pool when he was younger and thinks it is key to keeping youth interested in the area and out of trouble.

“If you can go in and market the pool, let people know its open and if you can provide a good service whenever they want to use it, the pool will be successful,” Beatty said. “We can turn it around and then measure what the success is and what the usage is and then size a new pool to what the usage is.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Beatty said the goal is not to make money with the pool, rather its to provide recreation for residents. He also adds he would like to see it stay open.