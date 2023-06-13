ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Community Theatre has a long history of sharing performances with the community and this weekend they’ll be looking back with a celebration.

A theatrical celebration of the theatre’s 75th anniversary is set for Saturday, June 17. Photos, videos, and memories from ACT’s 75-year history will be displayed while their talented troupe of “Diamond Players” and an all-star crew tell the story of ACT using your favorite songs and scenes from past productions.

The production is titled “Places” and you can purchase your ticket on the Altoona Community Theatre website. You can also purchase a ticket by calling the Mishler Box Office at 814-943-4357.

Tickets range from $50 – $75. The show will take place from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

