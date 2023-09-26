ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing charges after a 15-month-old girl was brought to UPMC Altoona for having seizures and later tested positive for meth.

Kenneth Lampenfeld, 30, and Sarah Sibold, 21, are both charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person after hospital staff determined the child had methamphetamine in her system.

Altoona police were sent to UPMC Altoona on Sunday, Sept. 24 to investigate a report of child abuse. According to a criminal complaint, officers learned from hospital staff the child was brought to the emergency room by Lampenfeld and Sibold for having seizure-like episodes and going unconscious.

Kenneth Lampenfeld, 30, of Altoona. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

A nurse told police a blood test showed the child had methamphetamine in her system. The nurse said when she confronted Sibold about the positive test, Lampenfeld would interrupt Sibold and answer questions for her.

Police noted that Lampenfeld became irate after he was asked to leave and had to be escorted off the hospital property by UPMC Police.

When police questioned Sibold, she claimed she and Lampenfeld never used or have ever been around drugs. According to the complaint, Sibold said she did not know how meth was found in the child’s blood work.

After speaking with police and a Children, Youth and Families caseworker, she allegedly admitted that Lampenfeld had a problem with using meth and had peer pressured her into using it too. She also claimed that Lampenfeld chose to use meth in the living room of their home which is where she said the child was playing before entering into a seizure.

Lampenfeld was brought to the Altoona Police Department where he was questioned about his alleged drug use. According to the complaint, Lampenfeld admitted to using meth but claimed he did not use any for several days and that it was all cleaned up.

A search warrant was executed on Lampenfeld and Sibold’s home where police said multiple drug-related items were found including a leaf-shaped glass dish on a coffee table with a white/crystal-like residue on it. Syringes, baggies and a metal spoon with residue on it were also allegedly found in the home.

Lampenfeld and Sibold were arraigned Monday on their charges. Lampenfeld was taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. Sibold was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.