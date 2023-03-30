ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to doing heroin before passing out and crashing a car into a utility pole in the City of Altoona, police report.

Chance Robinson, 25 (Blair County Prison)

Police were called just after midnight March 30, to the 400 block of 20th Street, in the area of All-Star Pizza on 6th Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a Pontiac Grand AM crashed into a utility pole and a man, later identified as 25-year-old Chance Robinson, passed out behind the wheel, according to the criminal complaint.

Police reported that Robinson was unresponsive in the driver’s seat with the car in drive and the engine running. Robinson was said to be turning blue when EMTs arrived and got him on a gurney. Police said that EMTs then found a handgun in the waistband of his pants that had 14 9mm rounds in the clip.

EMTs also found nine baggies full of suspected heroin and one with the residue of suspected heroin.

At UPMC, police were able to talk to Robinson after he became conscious again. According to the complaint, Robinson told police he had snorted one of the baggies of heroin before he got into the car.

Police said that Robinson was also found to have a DUI-suspended license and was a person not allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous conviction.

Robinson has been charged with possession of a firearm, firearm not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and more.

Court dockets show that Robinson was arraigned Thursday morning and placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $40,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.