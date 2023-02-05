ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve hosted its first-ever charity gala on Saturday evening, raising money for local non-profits.

The Altoona Curve announced they will be donating $75,000 to over 30 local non-profits that support youth athletes and education.

“It’s something we’ve been working toward for a long time,” Nate Bowen, General Manager of the Altoona Curve, said. “Being able to donate money back and help out the community is what the Loziank family and what we’re about at the Curve.

Bowen said the grant period will open up again in October 2023 and will run through December. He’s hopeful that next year they’ll be able to help out even more people.

There were over 250 people at the event, including former player and Pittsburgh Pirates Second Basemen Neil Walker.