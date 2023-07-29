ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Auto-enthusiasts flocked to the parking lot and the inside of Peoples Natural Gas Field Saturday afternoon for the first Wheels on the Field car show.

The show is an initiative of Keystone Detail Supply and the 814 Society. Some rides were parked along the warning track of the field while others showed off their rides in the parking lot.

Owner of Keystone Detail Supply Trevor McGee said that they are always looking for opportunities to put on car shows for a good cause and that they are thrilled that the 814 Society and the Altoona Curve helped to make it happen.

“We have roughly 400 cars being shown here between those on the field and the parking lot,” McGee said. “We have a show-judged version, and we also have just open lot where anybody can bring whatever they want.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All of the proceeds raised at the event go to Car for Kids, a non-profit organization that helps raise money for children’s charities with support from the automotive community. McGee says that they were blown away by the turnout and hope that this can become an annual event.