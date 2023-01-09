ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve is celebrating its 25th season in the Eastern League with major upgrades to the People’s Natural Gas Field.

While some upgrades, like new seats, aren’t going to be installed until 2024, construction is already underway.

The construction being done at the moment is for behind-the-scenes areas, like a video room for curve players and coaches.

“We’re about two months into the renovations downstairs, you can see some of the work going on behind me,” Nate Bowen, General Manager for the Altoona Curve said. “They’re putting in some of the new walls, down here in the locker room. Uh, we are adding a female locker room which you can’t see its way further back down the other side. A weight room.”

Bowen added that the behind-the-scenes upgrades, while not the most interesting to viewers, are important. Most are done to keep up with Major League Baseball’s new standards for its minor league facilities.