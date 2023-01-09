ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – The Curve will be celebrating with its first charity gala this February.

The inaugural gala will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. at the Jaffa Shrine. Curve alumni and former Pittsburgh Pirate, Neil Walker will be there to help celebrate. The theme for the night is Roaring Twenties and you’re encouraged to wear a themed outfit.

Walker played for the Altoona Curve from 06-07 before debuting in 2009 with the pirates. He retired in 2021, but during his time with the league, he played for the Mets, Brewers, Yankees, Marlins and Phillies.

During the gala, there will be live music and a silent auction for sports memorabilia.

$100 will get you two tickets and that includes your dinner and a limited open bar. Group and business packages are also available.

For more information or to buy tickets you can check out the Altoona Curve website.