ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Altoona Curve is officially unveiling new renovations at PNG Field.

Altoona Curve General Manager, Nate Bowen, said they completed the first construction phase a few weeks ago. That includes the 4100 square foot expansion of the clubhouse and the flooring improvement to the party deck.

These finishes are part of a $2.5 million construction of the entire field. Bowen said later in the season, there will be a new elevator and new seats.

The clubhouse expansions features upgraded areas for the home and visitors team, such as the locker room, eating area, offices, and training spaces. The Curve also received a new weight room.

Bowen said the new party deck floors would be helpful during certain weather conditions. He also added the team is excited to see the new changes.

“It should be great for the players. They’re really excited,” Bowen said. “I’ve talked to a few of the guys that were here last year, and they’re to see. The Pirates front office is excited to see it as well. I think a few of them will be here for opening day to get a first look at what everything is.”

Bowen said they encourage fans to attend Fan Fest on Tuesday, April 4th. There fans can meet team members before the upcoming season.