BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Platinum SoulJahz Dance Drill Team is stepping their way into Black History Month.

Rooted in Africa, Coach Tyisha Williams said stepping is all about the rhythm with a stepper’s body being used as the instrument to keep it.

“We use our hands and our feet to make a drum beat.”

Williams said she started on a dance and drill team at the age of 7 years old, so she couldn’t wait to start her own one day.

“I started the team because dancing is good for your soul, and when you’re dancing that means you’re happy…so that’s why I love to dance.”

If you also love to dance and would like to join the Platinum SoulJahz, Williams said they accept all levels.

“You don’t have to be an expert, and we do have openings! We’re looking for our summer team, because that’s when we’re out doing festivals, parades, and competitions.”

Williams added that they’re accepting all ages, with practice being held every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Arts Altoona.

If interested in learning more, contact Tyisha Williams at 814-932-2264.