ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–Exercise and diet are common New Year resolutions. A survey by Statista.com reports that 52% of adults prefer to exercise more, and 50% want to eat healthier.

However, people also tend to tackle these resolutions in full force and fall off months later. Case Specific Nutrition Owner and dietician Brad Beatty said tackling resolutions head-on is not ideal for long-term success.

Beatty described the lifestyle change as gradually changing from bad to good habits. These habits don’t happen overnight.

“A lot of making healthy lifestyle changes is the process of deconstructing bad habits and building up good ones,” Beatty said. “And that takes some time and usually involves doing things more gradually as oppose to trying to jump in and do everything all at once.”

Beatty recommends for those wanting to start to eat your meals consistently. For example, this could mean making sure you have three meals with a snack within a similar timeframe each day.

Then he recommends documenting when and what you’re eating. Lastly, not being too restrictive and eating sweets in moderation.

Folks can get materials such as a food journal or meal prep containers. Beatty said having nice, new material can somedays be a motivation for people.

Fitness Director at Summit Athletic Club Krista Shay recommends people start slow in their fitness journey and find a workout buddy. This rate means going to the gym or exercising two to three times a week for at least 45 minutes.

“Start slow for sure. Always start with a warm up; whether walking on the track or treadmill. Stretching is super important starting off,” Shay said. “Then I would start with the machines cause they’re something that helps you move correctly than free weights. For beginners, I start with machines and go from there.”

The Summit Athletic Club in Altoona has weight rooms, a gym, a pool, multiple fitness classes, and personal training. While Shay said you could start in any of these areas, she recommends incorporating cardio and strength training.

However, both experts note there’s no such thing as an ideal or perfect workout or diet. Everyone’s body and goals are different.

“It’s not necessarily about being perfect. It’s just about continually trying to improve,” Beatty said. So you don’t necessarily need to eat the idealistic, perfect diet. Instead you need to do the best you can most of the time, and often that, will yield the result that you’re looking for.”

Shay recommends having a resistance band and medicine for those who prefer home workouts. Then to save on funds, Beatty suggests folks do their meal planning around the sales happening that week at their grocery stores. Also, he recommends searching through the discount food systems they may offer.

Shay said her best advice to those starting out is prioritize their health goals. Typically, when goals are prioritized they become a habit.

“Try to prioritize that the working out, the healthy eating,” Shay said. “The more you prioritize it, the more it’ll become a habit and make it easier to continue as you go throughout the weeks and months.”