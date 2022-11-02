ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Doctors say severe cases for a common virus, in addition to the number of cases, are unusually up for this time of year.

Altoona pediatrician Dr. Nichole Lysick, MD, of Chopra Pediatrics, said the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is causing serious airway and lung infections more often than she’s ever seen in her career. She said she started seeing them about three weeks ago.

“We’ve probably admitted at least four or five every week [to the hospital] since that time,” Lysick said. “And it only seems like it’s going up.”

Lysick said most kids catch the disease when they’re around two years old and experience typical flu or cold-like symptoms, like runny nose, cough and fever.

But because COVID and the pandemic kept many kids from being exposed to viruses for so long, so many are just getting exposed to RSV now, which she said could be the cause of more cases, and in effect, more hospitalizations.

CDC data shows Pennsylvania had around 350 PCR tests detect RSV per week this October, as opposed to just over 100 a week last October. Dr. Matthew Bouchard, Emergency Medical Director at UPMC Altoona, said it’s very early to see these many cases.

“It usually peaks around January or February,” Bouchard said. “It’s unusual to see this many this early on.”

The CDC said RSV typically leads to over 55 thousand hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths per year among kids under 5 years old, but Lysick said she’s seeing severe cases in older kids this year as well.

She added the uptick in hospitalizations is straining hospitals, who are concerned about a possible “tridemic” — treating patients for RSV, COVID-19, and the flu all at the same time.

The difference between RSV and the other two is it doesn’t have a vaccine — for now. Four companies are currently working on one, and Pfizer announced Tuesday its iteration had an 82% effectiveness in an international study.

The company hopes the vaccine is ready for the public next year.

Until then, Lysick said the only protection from RSV is precaution.

“If your child is sick, with a fever, make sure that you’re keeping them home that day,” Lysick said.